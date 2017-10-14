iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index (IJR) Position Trimmed by Millie Capital Management LLC

Millie Capital Management LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index (NYSE:IJR) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Millie Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 605.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index (IJR) traded down 0.04% during trading on Friday, reaching $74.59. 2,064,042 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.77 and its 200 day moving average is $70.01. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index has a 1-year low of $57.72 and a 1-year high of $75.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.2262 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

