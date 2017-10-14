iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Maj. (ICF) Position Lowered by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Maj. (NYSE:ICF) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Maj. were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Maj. by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,091,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,927,000 after acquiring an additional 116,092 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Maj. by 1.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,161,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,537,000 after acquiring an additional 37,933 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Maj. by 2.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 750,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,913,000 after acquiring an additional 20,919 shares during the period. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Maj. in the second quarter worth approximately $46,082,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Maj. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 207,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,942,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period.

iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Maj. (NYSE ICF) opened at 102.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.15. iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Maj. has a 1-year low of $93.02 and a 1-year high of $104.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.7439 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%.

iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Maj. Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

