Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

IONS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a sell rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.44.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) traded up 2.37% during trading on Friday, hitting $59.10. 1,958,343 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 284.13 and a beta of 3.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.63. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $24.58 and a 12-month high of $61.08.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $104.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.29 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company’s revenue was up 170.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/ionis-pharmaceuticals-inc-ions-receives-hold-rating-from-stifel-nicolaus.html.

In other news, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP C Frank Bennett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $592,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,680.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,000 shares of company stock worth $4,411,650 over the last 90 days. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $598,000. WFG Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $381,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $742,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,526,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is engaged in discovering and developing ribonucleic acid (RNA)-targeted therapeutics. The Company, using its drug discovery platform, has developed a pipeline of drugs for patients with unmet medical needs. The Company’s segments include Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics. In the Ionis Core segment, the Company is engaged in exploiting a drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs for the Company and its partners.

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.