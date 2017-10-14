Investors Sell Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) on Strength (ITW)

Investors sold shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $20.69 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $47.79 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $27.10 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Illinois Tool Works had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Illinois Tool Works traded up $1.79 for the day and closed at $153.23

A number of research analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $136.00) on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.71.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.15 and a 200-day moving average of $141.34. The firm has a market cap of $52.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 46.57%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post $6.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 50.49%.

In related news, insider John R. Hartnett sold 6,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $979,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 96.3% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 7,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,738,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 225.5% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,576,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,047,000. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc is a manufacturer of industrial products and equipment. The Company operates through seven segments. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications. The Food Equipment segment offers commercial food equipment. The Test & Measurement and Electronics segment produces test and measurement, and electronic manufacturing and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) solutions.

