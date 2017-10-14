Investors Buy Shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $385.04 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $303.86 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $81.18 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, J P Morgan Chase & Co had the 9th highest net in-flow for the day. J P Morgan Chase & Co traded down ($0.85) for the day and closed at $95.99

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $65.00 target price on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America Corporation restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.24.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.47 and its 200-day moving average is $89.76. The company has a market cap of $337.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.18.

J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. J P Morgan Chase & Co had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $25.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that J P Morgan Chase & Co will post $6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from J P Morgan Chase & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 9,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $902,602.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,219.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $91,290.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,350.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,564 shares of company stock worth $2,605,334. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 33.3% during the first quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 9.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 75,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. raised its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 2.8% during the first quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. now owns 2,572,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,962,000 after purchasing an additional 70,882 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 1.1% during the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 175,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 19.3% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 389,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,629,000 after purchasing an additional 63,157 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers services to consumers and businesses through bank branches, automatic teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

