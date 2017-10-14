Invesco PLC (IVZ) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Invesco PLC (NYSE:IVZ) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IVZ. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Invesco PLC in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a buy rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Invesco PLC in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco PLC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup Inc. boosted their target price on shares of Invesco PLC from $38.50 to $39.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invesco PLC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.04.

Invesco PLC (IVZ) traded down 0.39% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.15. 3,281,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.48. Invesco PLC has a 1-year low of $27.46 and a 1-year high of $36.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.80.

Invesco PLC (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $906.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.19 million. Invesco PLC had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Invesco PLC will post $2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco PLC by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Invesco PLC by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco PLC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco PLC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco PLC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco PLC

Invesco Ltd. (Invesco) is an independent investment management company. The Company provides a range of investment capabilities and outcomes, which are delivered through a set of investment vehicles, to help clients achieve their investment objectives. It has a presence in the retail and institutional markets within the investment management industry in North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific.

