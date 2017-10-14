International Paper Company (IP) Rating Reiterated by KeyCorp

International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by KeyCorp in a report issued on Thursday.

IP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of International Paper in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

Get International Paper Company alerts:

Shares of International Paper (IP) opened at 57.45 on Thursday. International Paper has a 12-month low of $43.55 and a 12-month high of $58.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.18 and a 200 day moving average of $54.56.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 27.09%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that International Paper will post $3.46 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/international-paper-company-ip-rating-reiterated-by-keycorp.html.

In related news, insider Gregory T. Wanta sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $57,649.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 438,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,282,000 after acquiring an additional 9,553 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 52.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 42,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 14,761 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 28.3% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 11,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vaughan David Investments Inc. IL now owns 4,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 30.0% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 60,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 13,974 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company is a paper and packaging company with primary markets and manufacturing operations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Russia, Asia, Africa and the Middle East. The Company’s segments include Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, Printing Papers and Consumer Packaging.

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.