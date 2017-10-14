Interface, Inc. (TILE) Receives $19.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Interface in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Interface (NASDAQ TILE) traded down 1.13% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.95. 267,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Interface has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $22.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average of $19.71.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Interface had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $251.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Interface will post $1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $213,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher G. Kennedy sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $646,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,450 shares of company stock worth $1,496,237 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Interface by 55.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 43,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 15,495 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interface in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Interface by 5.3% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,120,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,256,000 after buying an additional 157,800 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Interface in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Interface by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,580,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,057,000 after buying an additional 46,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Interface Company Profile

Interface Inc is engaged in design, production and sale of modular carpet, also known as carpet tile. As of January 1, 2017, the Company marketed its modular carpets in over 110 countries under the brand names Interface and FLOR. The Company operates through three segments: Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

