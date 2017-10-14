Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) Stake Held by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC continued to hold its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.8% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.7% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 186.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth about $128,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange Inc. alerts:

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) traded down 0.74% on Friday, reaching $69.39. 1,944,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.94. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.27 and a 1-year high of $71.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.74.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 27.56% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post $2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/intercontinental-exchange-inc-ice-stake-held-by-raab-moskowitz-asset-management-llc.html.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.78.

In other news, insider Charles A. Vice sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.93, for a total value of $836,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 382,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,598,784.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 80,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total transaction of $5,246,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,550 shares of company stock valued at $10,394,455. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange Inc, formerly IntercontinentalExchange Group, Inc, is a network of regulated exchanges and clearing houses for financial and commodity markets. The Company delivers transparent and accessible data, technology and risk management services to markets around the world through its portfolio of exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, ICE Futures, Liffe and Euronext.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.