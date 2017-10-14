Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser Sells 1,608 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $76,830.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) remained flat at $47.64 during midday trading on Friday. 312,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.06 and a 200-day moving average of $38.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 0.96. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.97 and a 12-month high of $48.15.

Get Interactive Brokers Group Inc. alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 1.19%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post $1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.84%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser Sells 1,608 Shares” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/interactive-brokers-group-inc-ibkr-vice-chairman-earl-h-nemser-sells-1608-shares.html.

Several research firms have weighed in on IBKR. BidaskClub raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 27.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 71.9% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at $239,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors own 15.01% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc (IBG, Inc) is a holding company. The Company is an automated global electronic broker and market maker specializing in routing orders, and executing and processing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds and mutual funds on over 120 electronic exchanges and market centers around the world and offering custody, prime brokerage, securities and margin lending services to customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.