Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (IPCI) Short Interest Down 57.7% in September

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (NASDAQ:IPCI) (TSE:I) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,239,442 shares, a decrease of 57.7% from the September 15th total of 2,932,911 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 476,058 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Intellipharmaceutics International stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (NASDAQ:IPCI) (TSE:I) by 57.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,342 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Intellipharmaceutics International worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Intellipharmaceutics International (IPCI) opened at 1.06 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $32.41 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1.74. Intellipharmaceutics International has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $3.35.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IPCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellipharmaceutics International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Mackie upgraded shares of Intellipharmaceutics International to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $3.10 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Intellipharmaceutics International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Maxim Group set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Intellipharmaceutics International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.78.

Intellipharmaceutics International Company Profile

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc is a Canada-based pharmaceutical company engaged in the research, development and manufacture of controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs. Its Hypermatrix technology is a multidimensional controlled-release drug delivery platform that is applied to the development of a range of existing and new pharmaceuticals.

