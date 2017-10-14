Intellectus Partners LLC Has $122,000 Holdings in Concho Resources Inc. (CXO)

Intellectus Partners LLC held its position in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Israel Discount Bank of New York boosted its holdings in Concho Resources by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 825 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Concho Resources by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 830 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Concho Resources by 247.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Concho Resources by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,090 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC boosted its holdings in Concho Resources by 10,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,095 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $185.00 price objective on Concho Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays PLC upped their target price on Concho Resources from $124.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen and Company set a $145.00 target price on Concho Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.06.

Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE CXO) traded down 1.19% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,788 shares. Concho Resources Inc. has a one year low of $106.73 and a one year high of $147.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.97 and its 200 day moving average is $124.33. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.14.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Concho Resources Inc. will post $1.60 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP E Joseph Wright sold 16,696 shares of Concho Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,368.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 132,388 shares in the company, valued at $15,203,437.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Concho Resources Profile

Concho Resources Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. The Company’s four operating areas include the Northern Delaware Basin, the Southern Delaware Basin, the Midland Basin and the New Mexico Shelf.

