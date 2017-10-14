Insulet Corporation (PODD) Given Buy Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their buy rating on shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) in a research report report published on Tuesday. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $60.00.

PODD has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Insulet Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Insulet Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Insulet Corporation from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Insulet Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insulet Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.29.

Get Insulet Corporation alerts:

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) traded up 0.07% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.93. 421,289 shares of the company traded hands. Insulet Corporation has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $61.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.52. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.54 billion.

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $110.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.23 million. Insulet Corporation had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Insulet Corporation will post ($0.51) earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Insulet Corporation (PODD) Given Buy Rating at Wedbush” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/insulet-corporation-podd-given-buy-rating-at-wedbush.html.

In other Insulet Corporation news, EVP Charles Alpuche purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.08 per share, with a total value of $145,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PODD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Insulet Corporation by 7,285.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,194,117 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $180,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137,326 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Insulet Corporation by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,379,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,521,000 after acquiring an additional 930,062 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Insulet Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,428,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Insulet Corporation by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 838,302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,013,000 after acquiring an additional 191,217 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Insulet Corporation by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,144,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,333,000 after acquiring an additional 187,630 shares during the period.

Insulet Corporation Company Profile

Insulet Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacturing and sale of the OmniPod Insulin Management System (the OmniPod System), an insulin delivery system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The Omnipod System features a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device, which is worn on the body for approximately three days at a time and its wireless companion, the handheld Personal Diabetes Manager (PDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.