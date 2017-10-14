Insight 2811 Inc. Has $453,000 Position in Boeing Company (The) (BA)

Insight 2811 Inc. decreased its position in Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,292 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Boeing Company (The) were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing Company (The) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV increased its stake in shares of Boeing Company (The) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV now owns 7,201 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing Company (The) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing Company (The) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its stake in shares of Boeing Company (The) by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 6,544 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. Vetr downgraded shares of Boeing Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $253.54 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Boeing Company (The) in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Boeing Company (The) in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of Boeing Company (The) in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Boeing Company (The) in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.77.

Boeing Company (BA) opened at 260.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.23. Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $133.33 and a 1-year high of $263.79.

Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $22.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.97 billion. Boeing Company (The) had a return on equity of 2,185.10% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Boeing Company will post $10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 4,217 shares of Boeing Company (The) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $1,018,447.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Downey sold 134 shares of Boeing Company (The) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $32,320.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,468 shares of company stock worth $20,353,814 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company (The) Company Profile

The Boeing Company is an aerospace company. The Company’s segments include Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security (BDS), such as Boeing Military Aircraft (BMA), Network & Space Systems (N&SS) and Global Services & Support (GS&S), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces and markets commercial jet aircraft and provides related support services, to the commercial airline industry.

