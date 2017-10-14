Insider Selling: Splunk Inc. (SPLK) Director Sells $2,541,200.00 in Stock

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $2,541,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 645,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,027,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Godfrey Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 9th, Godfrey Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $2,632,800.00.

On Tuesday, October 10th, Godfrey Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $2,576,000.00.

On Monday, September 11th, Godfrey Sullivan sold 48,750 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $3,321,337.50.

On Tuesday, September 12th, Godfrey Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Godfrey Sullivan sold 128,750 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $8,734,400.00.

On Tuesday, August 15th, Godfrey Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $2,325,200.00.

On Monday, August 14th, Godfrey Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $2,353,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Godfrey Sullivan sold 120,000 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $7,090,800.00.

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) opened at 63.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.70 and a 200 day moving average of $62.59. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.64 and a 12-month high of $69.61. The firm’s market cap is $8.90 billion.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $279.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.72 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 36.81% and a negative return on equity of 75.81%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post $0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SPLK shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 5,553.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,967 shares of the software company’s stock worth $431,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,809,349 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Splunk by 2,492.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,350,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $84,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,074 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Splunk by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,942,003 shares of the software company’s stock worth $224,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,410 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 6,237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,061,852 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth $39,864,000.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc (Splunk) is engaged in the development and marketing of software solutions. The Company’s offerings enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor and analyze data. Its offerings address diverse data sets that are referred to as big data and are specifically used for machine data.

