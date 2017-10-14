Insider Selling: Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG) President Sells $28,814.15 in Stock

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) President David Hatfield sold 1,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $28,814.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David Hatfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 27th, David Hatfield sold 40,000 shares of Pure Storage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $640,000.00.

On Monday, September 18th, David Hatfield sold 30,000 shares of Pure Storage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $439,800.00.

Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG) opened at 16.03 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $3.39 billion. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $16.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.82.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 29.55% and a negative return on equity of 46.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 480.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,284,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,700 shares during the last quarter. Marcus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 57.6% in the second quarter. Marcus Capital LLC now owns 231,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 84,600 shares during the last quarter. AO Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the second quarter valued at $12,170,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 42.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares during the last quarter. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Summit Redstone upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pure Storage from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $14.00 target price on Pure Storage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.23.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides a data platform. The Company is focused on delivering software-defined all-flash solutions that are fast and cloud-capable for customers, enabling customers to put data to work for their businesses. Its data platform replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory.

