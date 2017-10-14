Mason Graphite Inc (CVE:LLG) Director Alastair Neill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.15, for a total value of C$21,500.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Insider Selling: Mason Graphite Inc (LLG) Director Sells C$21,500.00 in Stock” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/insider-selling-mason-graphite-inc-llg-director-sells-c21500-00-in-stock.html.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Mason Graphite from C$2.60 to C$2.90 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Mason Graphite

Mason Graphite Inc is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. The Company is engaged in exploration and evaluation of the Lac Gueret graphite property located in Quebec, Canada. The Company’s Lac Gueret graphite property consists of approximately 215 claims covering an area of approximately 11,630.34 hectares, located in the Cote-Nord region in northeastern Quebec.

Receive News & Ratings for Mason Graphite Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mason Graphite Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.