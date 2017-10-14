Insider Selling: ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS) CFO Sells $422,939.79 in Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) CFO Vishal Chhibbar sold 7,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $422,939.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vishal Chhibbar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 6th, Vishal Chhibbar sold 2,019 shares of ExlService Holdings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $119,928.60.

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) opened at 60.68 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $60.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.27.

ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.24. ExlService Holdings had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post $2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings by 82.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings by 61.7% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService Holdings during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of ExlService Holdings during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings by 105.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of ExlService Holdings in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of ExlService Holdings in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of ExlService Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $65.00 price target on ExlService Holdings and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ExlService Holdings has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

About ExlService Holdings

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company. The Company segments include Insurance; Healthcare; Travel, Transportation and Logistics; Finance and Accounting (F&A); Analytics, and All Other. The Insurance operating segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity and retirement services companies.

