Insider Selling: CBS Corporation (CBS) CEO Sells $8,643,000.00 in Stock

CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) CEO Leslie Moonves sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $8,643,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,182,652 shares in the company, valued at $68,144,408.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Leslie Moonves also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 20th, Leslie Moonves sold 150,000 shares of CBS Corporation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total value of $8,856,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Leslie Moonves sold 150,000 shares of CBS Corporation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $9,702,000.00.

CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) opened at 57.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.33. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 145.04 and a beta of 1.68. CBS Corporation has a one year low of $54.93 and a one year high of $70.10.

CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The media conglomerate reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CBS Corporation had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 49.51%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CBS Corporation will post $4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. CBS Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 211.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBS Corporation by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 5,471,963 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $379,535,000 after acquiring an additional 343,424 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBS Corporation by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 4,880,086 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $311,252,000 after acquiring an additional 29,986 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBS Corporation by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,680,166 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $254,889,000 after acquiring an additional 109,782 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBS Corporation by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,530,274 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $244,860,000 after acquiring an additional 618,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of CBS Corporation by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,946,884 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $135,036,000 after acquiring an additional 72,701 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of CBS Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of CBS Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of CBS Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price (up from $71.00) on shares of CBS Corporation in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of CBS Corporation in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.87.

About CBS Corporation

CBS Corporation is a mass media company. The Company operates through four segment: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, Local Media. The Entertainment segment comprises the CBS TV Network; CBS TV Studios; CBS Studios International and CBS TV Distribution; CBS Interactive; CBS Films; and the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

