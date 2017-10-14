Insider Buying: US Gold Corp (USAU) CEO Purchases $50,000.40 in Stock

US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU) CEO Edward M. Karr bought 27,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU) opened at 1.681 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.98. US Gold Corp has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $11.52. The company’s market capitalization is $20.84 million.

About US Gold Corp

U.S. Gold Corp., formerly Dataram Corporation, is a United States focused gold exploration and development company. The Company operates projects in Nevada and Wyoming. The Company’s projects include Keystone, Gold Gold Bar North and Copper King. Keystone is located on the prolific Cortez Gold Trend mineral trends.

