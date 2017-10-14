Insider Buying: SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. (SXCP) Major Shareholder Purchases $289,848.50 in Stock

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SXCP) major shareholder Sun Coal & Coke Llc bought 16,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $289,848.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sun Coal & Coke Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SunCoke Energy Partners L.P. alerts:

On Tuesday, October 10th, Sun Coal & Coke Llc bought 7,830 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.48 per share, for a total transaction of $136,868.40.

On Monday, October 9th, Sun Coal & Coke Llc bought 30,156 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.31 per share, for a total transaction of $522,000.36.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Sun Coal & Coke Llc purchased 10,076 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $172,904.16.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Sun Coal & Coke Llc purchased 9,365 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.25 per share, for a total transaction of $161,546.25.

On Monday, October 2nd, Sun Coal & Coke Llc purchased 27,259 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.20 per share, for a total transaction of $468,854.80.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Sun Coal & Coke Llc purchased 10,700 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.26 per share, for a total transaction of $184,682.00.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Sun Coal & Coke Llc purchased 21,300 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.12 per share, for a total transaction of $364,656.00.

On Monday, September 25th, Sun Coal & Coke Llc purchased 15,151 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.08 per share, for a total transaction of $258,779.08.

On Thursday, September 21st, Sun Coal & Coke Llc purchased 7,940 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.02 per share, for a total transaction of $135,138.80.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Sun Coal & Coke Llc purchased 10,100 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $172,407.00.

Shares of SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SXCP) opened at 17.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day moving average of $17.05. SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $21.95. The stock’s market capitalization is $801.97 million.

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SXCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.25 million. SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. will post ($1.91) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/insider-buying-suncoke-energy-partners-l-p-sxcp-major-shareholder-purchases-289848-50-in-stock.html.

Several research firms have commented on SXCP. BidaskClub raised shares of SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 31,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,751 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,614 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. by 6.7% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. by 7.8% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

About SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P.

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. is engaged in the production of coke used in the blast furnace production of steel. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a 98% interest in Haverhill Coke Company LLC (Haverhill), Middletown Coke Company, LLC (Middletown), and Gateway Energy and Coke Company, LLC (Granite City).

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Partners L.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy Partners L.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.