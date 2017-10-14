Innophos Holdings, Inc. (IPHS) Shares Sold by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG lowered its stake in shares of Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Robecosam AG owned about 0.06% of Innophos Holdings worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Innophos Holdings by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,432,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,620,000 after buying an additional 89,360 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Innophos Holdings by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,926,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $84,460,000 after buying an additional 54,505 shares in the last quarter. Daruma Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innophos Holdings by 15.5% during the second quarter. Daruma Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,823,000 after buying an additional 158,861 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Innophos Holdings by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 973,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,676,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Innophos Holdings by 1.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 770,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,787,000 after buying an additional 11,679 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innophos Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Innophos Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ IPHS) traded up 0.38% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.66. 70,142 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.21 million, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.58. Innophos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.03 and a 12 month high of $58.22.

Innophos Holdings (NASDAQ:IPHS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $179.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.65 million. Innophos Holdings had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 13.79%. Innophos Holdings’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Innophos Holdings, Inc. will post $2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innophos Holdings Company Profile

Innophos Holdings, Inc is a producer of nutritional specialty ingredients with applications in food, beverage, dietary supplements, pharmaceutical, oral care and industrial end markets. The Company also provides bioactive mineral and nutritional ingredients. The Company’s segments include Specialty Phosphates US & Canada, Specialty Phosphates Mexico, and Granular Triple Super Phosphate (GTSP) & Other.

