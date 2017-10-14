ValuEngine downgraded shares of Inmarsat Plc, London (NASDAQ:IMASY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inmarsat Plc, London from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inmarsat Plc, London currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Inmarsat Plc London alerts:

Shares of Inmarsat Plc, London (NASDAQ:IMASY) opened at 8.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average is $9.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.00. Inmarsat Plc, London has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $11.19.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/inmarsat-plc-london-imasy-stock-rating-lowered-by-valuengine.html.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

About Inmarsat Plc, London

Inmarsat plc provides mobile satellite communications services on land, at sea, and in the air worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Maritime, US Government, Enterprise, Aviation, and Global Government. It offers voice and data broadband services; global maritime distress and safety system services; mobile and fixed voice services; a portfolio of machine-to-machine services that provide two-way data connectivity for messaging, tracking, and monitoring of fixed or mobile assets; maritime satellite services, including very small aperture terminals and television receive only antenna services; and Global Xpress, a high-speed broadband service that offer seamless connectivity for advanced data services on land, at sea, and in the air.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Inmarsat Plc London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inmarsat Plc London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.