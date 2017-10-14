Independence Realty Trust, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (IRT)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Independence Realty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 50.0% annually over the last three years. Independence Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 97.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Independence Realty Trust to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.1%.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE IRT) opened at 10.49 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $722.21 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average is $9.83. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $10.58.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Independence Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $39.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust will post $0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Independence Realty Trust news, CEO Scott Schaeffer purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.12 per share, for a total transaction of $354,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 155,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,696.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on IRT. Zacks Investment Research cut Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. FBR & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.75 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.83.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is an internally-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of real estate assets. The Company owns apartment properties in geographic non-gateway markets.

