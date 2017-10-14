Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) Position Trimmed by Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,088 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 1,556.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 330,010 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $57,263,000 after acquiring an additional 310,084 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its holdings in Illumina by 611.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 637,597 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $110,636,000 after acquiring an additional 548,030 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Illumina by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,135,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $370,465,000 after acquiring an additional 410,000 shares in the last quarter. AHL Partners LLP acquired a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,041,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Illumina by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 16,850 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) opened at 206.92 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.37 and a 12-month high of $214.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 0.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Illumina had a net margin of 30.27% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post $3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michel Bouchard sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $123,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $2,561,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 534,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,221,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,766 shares of company stock valued at $38,972,884. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ILMN. First Analysis raised Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.50.

Illumina, Inc (Illumina) is a provider of sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The Company operates through two segments: Core Illumina and the consolidated variable interest entities (VIEs), which include the activities of GRAIL, Inc (GRAIL) and Helix Holdings I, LLC (Helix). Core Illumina consists of its core operations.

