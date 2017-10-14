IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America Corporation restated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $133.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. restated a buy rating and issued a $142.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.56.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) traded up 0.58% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.53. The stock had a trading volume of 505,929 shares. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $60.39 and a 1-year high of $127.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.37 and its 200 day moving average is $102.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 1.14.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.24. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $767.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post $3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 183,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,942,000 after purchasing an additional 12,050 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5,988.8% during the 2nd quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 325,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 319,682 shares during the period. Finally, EastBay Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) is a media and Internet company. The Company’s brands include HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, Dictionary.com and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Tinder, PlentyOfFish and OkCupid. Its segments include Match Group, HomeAdvisor, Video, Applications and Publishing. Match Group includes the dating and non-dating businesses of Match Group, Inc HomeAdvisor is a home services digital marketplace that helps connect consumers with home professionals in North America, as well as in France, the Netherlands and Italy under various brands.

