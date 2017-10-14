iAB Financial Bank Has $433,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

iAB Financial Bank continued to hold its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock at the close of the second quarter. iAB Financial Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.6% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.8% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 10,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. HPM Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $983,000. Princeton Alpha Management LP acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $527,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing (ADP) opened at 113.86 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $85.48 and a one year high of $121.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion and a PE ratio of 29.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.85 and its 200-day moving average is $104.72.

Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post $3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays PLC cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. William Blair cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.81.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brock Albinson sold 3,663 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total transaction of $390,256.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,287 shares in the company, valued at $669,816.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Maria Black sold 631 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Saturday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $67,289.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,657 shares of company stock worth $4,457,476 in the last quarter.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions to employers, offering solutions to businesses of various sizes. The Company also provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its segments include Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services.

