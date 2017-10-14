Hudbay Minerals’ (HBM) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. They currently have a C$13.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays PLC raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Scotiabank restated a focus stock rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$10.75 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.56.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) opened at 9.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 247.75. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.60.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.09%.

In related news, insider Gmt Capital Corp acquired 11,800 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,022.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 63,500 shares of company stock valued at $470,956.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc is a Canada-based mining company. The Company is engaged in the production of copper concentrate, consisting of copper, gold and silver, as well as zinc metal. The Company is focused on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The Company has assets in North and South America.

