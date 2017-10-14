Houston Wire & Cable Company (HWCC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “With more than three decades of experience in the electrical industry, HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE COMPANY is one of the largest distributors of specialty wire and cable and related services in the U.S. electrical distribution market. Headquartered in Houston, HWCC has sales and distribution facilities in Atlanta, Baton Rouge, Charlotte, Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle and Tampa. Standard stock items available for immediate delivery include continuous and interlocked armor, instrumentation, medium voltage, high temperature, portable cord, power cables and private branded products, including LifeGuard, a low-smoke, zero-halogen cable. HWCC’s comprehensive value-added services include same-day shipping, knowledgeable sales staff, inventory management programs, just-in-time delivery, logistics support, customized internet-based ordering capabilities and round-the-clock, throughout-the-year service. “

HWCC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut Houston Wire & Cable from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut Houston Wire & Cable from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ HWCC) traded down 2.97% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,435 shares. Houston Wire & Cable has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $8.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average is $5.86. The firm’s market cap is $80.79 million.

In other Houston Wire & Cable news, Director Roy W. Haley bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWCC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Houston Wire & Cable by 11.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Houston Wire & Cable by 41.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 544,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 158,103 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Houston Wire & Cable by 4.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,523,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,282,000 after purchasing an additional 67,005 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Houston Wire & Cable by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 18,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Houston Wire & Cable by 26.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

About Houston Wire & Cable

Houston Wire & Cable Company is a holding company. The Company is engaged in provision of electrical and mechanical wire and cable, hardware and related services. It operates through sales of wire and cable, hardware and related services segment in the United States market. Its cable management program includes purchasing and storing inventory for product availability.

