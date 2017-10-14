Hostess Brands (TWNK) Lowered to “Sell” at UBS AG

UBS AG lowered shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $16.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TWNK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Hostess Brands currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.33.

Shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ TWNK) traded down 11.09% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.94. 9,299,698 shares of the stock were exchanged. Hostess Brands has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $17.18. The company’s market cap is $1.19 billion. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.19.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $203.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.41 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post $0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hostess Brands news, CEO William Douglas Toler bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.86 per share, with a total value of $1,039,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,761,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John Cramer bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $69,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the second quarter worth $113,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 896.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, KCG Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the first quarter valued at about $187,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling, and distributing fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and Other. Its principal product lines include Twinkies, Zingers, Donettes, coffee cakes, cupcakes, cinnamon rolls, Ding Dongs, honey buns, fruit pies, Sno Balls, mini muffins, Chocodiles, Ho Hos, brownies, Suzy Qs, bread and buns, danishes, jumbo muffins, iced cookies, eclairs, and madeleines.

