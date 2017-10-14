Home Depot, Inc. (The) (HD) Given a $171.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $171.00 price objective on Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on HD. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $176.00 price target on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a report on Friday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Vetr lowered shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $164.09 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 19th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $172.38.

Shares of Home Depot, Inc. (HD) traded down 0.07% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.47. 3,259,004 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $193.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.07. Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.20 and a 12-month high of $166.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.02.

Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. Home Depot, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 192.30%. The business had revenue of $28.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Depot, Inc. will post $7.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. Home Depot, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio is 51.15%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total value of $2,255,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,984,977.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.10, for a total transaction of $5,027,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,816,079.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,717 shares of company stock valued at $8,916,321 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,485 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot, Inc. (The) Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serves three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

