Holdings A/S Novo Sells 2,725,283 Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALV) Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 2,725,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total value of $26,271,728.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings A/S Novo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. alerts:

On Thursday, September 14th, Holdings A/S Novo sold 10,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $80,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Holdings A/S Novo sold 25,900 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $207,718.00.

On Friday, September 15th, Holdings A/S Novo sold 176,647 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $1,273,624.87.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ KALV) opened at 9.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.63. The company’s market cap is $94.60 million. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $15.80.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.08. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.42% and a negative net margin of 4,191.47%. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post ($2.49) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/holdings-as-novo-sells-2725283-shares-of-kalvista-pharmaceuticals-inc-kalv-stock.html.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 98,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned 1.01% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KALV. ValuEngine raised KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research began coverage on KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, formerly Carbylan Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for a range of diseases. The Company has developed a portfolio of small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME).

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.