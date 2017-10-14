Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Sells 298 Shares of First Busey Corporation (BUSE)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323,221 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC owned 0.71% of First Busey Corporation worth $9,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Busey Corporation in the second quarter valued at about $365,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of First Busey Corporation by 3.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Busey Corporation by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 585,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,184,000 after acquiring an additional 24,499 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Busey Corporation by 444.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 178,093 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Busey Corporation by 16.8% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. 45.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BUSE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Busey Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $32.00 price target on First Busey Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded First Busey Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ BUSE) traded down 0.88% on Friday, reaching $31.60. The company had a trading volume of 291,638 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.47. First Busey Corporation has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $32.22.

First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. First Busey Corporation had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 22.04%. The business had revenue of $62.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Busey Corporation will post $1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. First Busey Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

In other First Busey Corporation news, insider Curt A. Anderson sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $41,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,370.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Busey Corporation Company Profile

First Busey Corporation (First Busey) is a financial holding company. The Company offers a range of financial services through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries. The Company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing and Wealth Management. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its branch network in downstate Illinois, St.

