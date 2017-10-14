Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (HIK) Receives GBX 1,551.45 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HIK) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,551.45 ($20.40).

HIK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($20.51) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.75) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays PLC dropped their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc from GBX 2,200 ($28.92) to GBX 1,500 ($19.72) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($28.27) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HIK) traded down 0.77% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1155.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,174 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,195.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,520.28. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 2.77 billion. Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,101.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 2,346.00.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing, manufacturing and marketing a range of both branded and non-branded generic and in-licensed products. The Company’s segments include Branded, Injectables, Generics and Others. It sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and other markets.

