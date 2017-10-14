HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $316,000 Stake in SAP SE (SAP)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC held its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,943 shares of the software maker’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SAP SE were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SAP SE by 10,198.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after buying an additional 474,215 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in SAP SE by 6,475.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 396,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,493,000 after buying an additional 390,380 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SAP SE by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,462,281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $676,407,000 after buying an additional 238,908 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in SAP SE by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,567,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,691,000 after buying an additional 210,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP boosted its position in SAP SE by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 5,712,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $597,911,000 after buying an additional 180,613 shares during the last quarter. 3.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SAP SE alerts:

SAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP SE in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SAP SE from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of SAP SE in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of SAP SE in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of SAP SE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.84.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/highpoint-advisor-group-llc-has-316000-stake-in-sap-se-sap.html.

SAP SE (NYSE SAP) traded up 0.06% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.72. 344,985 shares of the company traded hands. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $80.93 and a 12 month high of $113.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.10.

SAP SE declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 20th that permits the company to buyback shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About SAP SE

SAP SE (SAP) is a software and service provider. The Company offers enterprise application software. The Company operates through two segments: Applications, Technology & Services segment, and the SAP Business Network segment. The Applications, Technology & Services segment is engaged in the sale of software licenses, subscriptions to its cloud applications, and related services (primarily support services and various professional services, and support services, as well as implementation services of its software products and education services on the use of its products).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.