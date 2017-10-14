HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $283,000 Position in Astrazeneca PLC (AZN)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC continued to hold its stake in shares of Astrazeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,365 shares of the company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Astrazeneca PLC were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astrazeneca PLC by 476.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,081,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,780,000 after buying an additional 9,160,764 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Astrazeneca PLC by 287,844.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,910,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908,257 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Astrazeneca PLC by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,484,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,885,000 after acquiring an additional 156,256 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Astrazeneca PLC by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,827,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,789,000 after acquiring an additional 157,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Astrazeneca PLC by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,416,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,265,000 after acquiring an additional 168,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Astrazeneca PLC alerts:

Shares of Astrazeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) traded up 0.23% on Friday, hitting $34.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,865,025 shares. The company has a market cap of $87.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.26. Astrazeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $25.55 and a 12-month high of $35.60.

Astrazeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.46. Astrazeneca PLC had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Astrazeneca PLC will post $1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AZN. BNP Paribas raised Astrazeneca PLC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Astrazeneca PLC in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Liberum Capital lowered Astrazeneca PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Astrazeneca PLC in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Natixis raised Astrazeneca PLC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Astrazeneca PLC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.35.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $283,000 Position in Astrazeneca PLC (AZN)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/highpoint-advisor-group-llc-has-283000-position-in-astrazeneca-plc-azn.html.

Astrazeneca PLC Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC (AstraZeneca) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovery and development of products, which are then manufactured, marketed and sold. The Company focuses on three main therapy areas: Oncology, Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disease (CVMD) and Respiratory, while selectively pursuing therapies in Autoimmunity, Infection and Neuroscience.

Receive News & Ratings for Astrazeneca PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrazeneca PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.