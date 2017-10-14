Healthways, Inc. (TVTY) Rating Reiterated by SunTrust Banks, Inc.

Healthways, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by SunTrust Banks, Inc. in a research note issued on Thursday. They presently have a $46.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks, Inc.’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TVTY. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Healthways in a report on Friday, June 16th. UBS AG upped their target price on shares of Healthways from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Healthways from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Healthways in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Healthways currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.14.

Shares of Healthways (NASDAQ:TVTY) opened at 41.10 on Thursday. Healthways has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.26. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.38.

Healthways (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Healthways had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $138.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.15 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Healthways will post $1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Glenn Hargreaves sold 23,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $885,865.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,331.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Flipse sold 1,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $50,008.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,978.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,824,858 shares of company stock valued at $69,172,017. 8.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthways in the 1st quarter valued at $135,544,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthways in the 1st quarter valued at $123,015,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Healthways in the 1st quarter valued at $70,660,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Healthways by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 745,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,704,000 after purchasing an additional 457,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthways in the 1st quarter valued at $14,353,000.

Healthways Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc, formerly Healthways, Inc, is focused targeted population health for those aged 50 and older. The Company offers three programs: SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime fitness and WholeHealth Living. The SilverSneakers senior fitness program is offered to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Group Retiree plans.

