HealthSouth Corporation (HLS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthSouth Corporation (NYSE:HLS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “HEALTHSOUTH Corp. is the one of the nation’s largest providers of outpatient surgery and rehabilitative healthcare services. The company provides these services through its national network of inpatient and outpatient healthcare facilities, including inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation facilities, outpatient surgery centers, diagnostic centers, occupational medicine centers, medical centers and other healthcare facilities. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of HealthSouth Corporation in a report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a hold rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of HealthSouth Corporation in a report on Sunday, September 17th. KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of HealthSouth Corporation in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of HealthSouth Corporation in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of HealthSouth Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. HealthSouth Corporation presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.38.

HealthSouth Corporation (HLS) traded down 0.40% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.23. 625,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.17 and a 200 day moving average of $45.35. HealthSouth Corporation has a 1-year low of $36.97 and a 1-year high of $49.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.58.

HealthSouth Corporation (NYSE:HLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. HealthSouth Corporation had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $981.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that HealthSouth Corporation will post $2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This is an increase from HealthSouth Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. HealthSouth Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 36.76%.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 22,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $972,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,134 shares in the company, valued at $12,174,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of HealthSouth Corporation by 18.8% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthSouth Corporation by 64.7% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HealthSouth Corporation by 33.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in shares of HealthSouth Corporation in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthSouth Corporation in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

HealthSouth Corporation Company Profile

HealthSouth Corporation (HealthSouth) is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. The Company manages its operations through segments, including inpatient rehabilitation, and home health and hospice.

