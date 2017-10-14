Head to Head Survey: Suncor Energy (SU) & Hess Corporation (HES)

Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) and Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Hess Corporation and Suncor Energy , as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hess Corporation 1 9 6 0 2.31 Suncor Energy 0 3 13 1 2.88

Hess Corporation currently has a consensus target price of $52.06, suggesting a potential upside of 15.72%. Suncor Energy has a consensus target price of $44.44, suggesting a potential upside of 31.75%. Given Suncor Energy ‘s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Suncor Energy is more favorable than Hess Corporation.

Risk and Volatility

Hess Corporation has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Suncor Energy has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.2% of Hess Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of Suncor Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Hess Corporation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Suncor Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Hess Corporation pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Suncor Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Hess Corporation pays out -5.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Suncor Energy pays out 84.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Hess Corporation and Suncor Energy ‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hess Corporation -118.07% -8.49% -4.77% Suncor Energy 8.85% 4.52% 2.29%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hess Corporation and Suncor Energy ‘s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hess Corporation $4.94 billion 2.86 $1.45 billion ($19.30) -2.33 Suncor Energy $24.94 billion 2.24 $7.59 billion $1.22 27.65

Suncor Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Hess Corporation. Hess Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Suncor Energy , indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Suncor Energy beats Hess Corporation on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hess Corporation

Hess Corporation is an exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase and sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and natural gas. The Company’s segments include Exploration and Production, and Bakken Midstream. Its Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, produces, purchases and sells crude oil, NGLs and natural gas with production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, Equatorial Guinea, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area (JDA), Malaysia and Norway. The Bakken Midstream segment provides fee-based services, including crude oil and natural gas gathering, processing of natural gas and the fractionation of NGLs, transportation of crude oil by rail car, terminaling and loading crude oil and NGLs, and the storage and terminaling of propane, primarily in the Bakken shale play of North Dakota.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc. (Suncor) is an integrated energy company. The Company is focused on developing Canada’s petroleum resource basin, Athabasca oil sands. The Company operates in three business segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Refining and Marketing. The Company’s Oil Sands segment includes Oil Sands operations and Oil Sands ventures operations. Its E&P segment consists of offshore operations off the east coast of Canada and in the North Sea, and onshore assets in North America, Libya and Syria. The Company’s Refining and Marketing segment is engaged in Refining and Supply, and Marketing operations. In addition, it explores for, acquires, develops, produces and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. It transports and refines crude oil, and markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada. It markets third-party petroleum products. Suncor also conducts energy trading activities.

