Head-To-Head Survey: Sabre Corporation (SABR) and Symantec Corporation (SYMC)

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) and Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sabre Corporation and Symantec Corporation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sabre Corporation 1 2 6 0 2.56 Symantec Corporation 2 14 11 0 2.33

Sabre Corporation presently has a consensus target price of $22.63, indicating a potential upside of 24.93%. Symantec Corporation has a consensus target price of $31.33, indicating a potential downside of 3.17%. Given Sabre Corporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sabre Corporation is more favorable than Symantec Corporation.

Risk and Volatility

Sabre Corporation has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Symantec Corporation has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sabre Corporation and Symantec Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabre Corporation $3.48 billion 1.45 $719.33 million $0.48 37.73 Symantec Corporation $4.31 billion 4.60 $714.00 million ($0.61) -53.05

Sabre Corporation has higher revenue, but lower earnings than Symantec Corporation. Symantec Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sabre Corporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Sabre Corporation pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Symantec Corporation pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Sabre Corporation pays out 116.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Symantec Corporation pays out -49.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Sabre Corporation and Symantec Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabre Corporation 3.87% 46.16% 5.43% Symantec Corporation -8.68% 10.73% 2.33%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.7% of Symantec Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Sabre Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Symantec Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sabre Corporation beats Symantec Corporation on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. The Company provides software and services to a range of travel suppliers and travel buyers. The Company operates through two business segments: Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. Travel Network is its global business-to-business travel marketplace and consists primarily of its global distribution system (GDS) and a set of solutions that integrate with its GDS to serve travel suppliers and travel buyers. Its Airline and Hospitality Solutions business offers a portfolio of software technology products and solutions, through software-as-a-service (SaaS) and hosted delivery model, to airlines, hoteliers and other travel suppliers. The Company connects travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines and tour operators, with travel buyers in a travel marketplace.

About Symantec Corporation

Symantec Corporation is a United States-based cyber security company. The Company offers products under categories, such as threat protection, information protection, cyber security services and Website security. Under threat protection, it offers Advanced Threat Protection, Endpoint Protection, Endpoint Protection Cloud, IT Management Suite, Email Security.Cloud, Data Center Security and Cloud Workload Protection products. Under the information protection category, it offers Data Loss Prevention, Encryption, Managed PKI, Service, VIP Access Manager, and Data Loss Prevention and CloudSOC products. The Company also offers consulting services, customer success services, cyber security services and education services. Its cyber security services include DeepSight Intelligence software, which provides an analysis of attacks. The Company offers the Blue Coat Security Platform, which provides Web security solutions for global enterprises and governments.

