Head-To-Head Survey: Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) and The Competition

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) is one of 246 public companies in the “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Occidental Petroleum Corporation to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Occidental Petroleum Corporation alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Occidental Petroleum Corporation and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Occidental Petroleum Corporation 2 9 6 0 2.24 Occidental Petroleum Corporation Competitors 1436 7436 12049 255 2.53

Occidental Petroleum Corporation currently has a consensus price target of $65.71, indicating a potential upside of 1.52%. As a group, “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” companies have a potential upside of 37.06%. Given Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Occidental Petroleum Corporation has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Occidental Petroleum Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Occidental Petroleum Corporation 0.91% 0.13% 0.06% Occidental Petroleum Corporation Competitors -437.59% -2.82% 0.87%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.6% of Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Occidental Petroleum Corporation pays an annual dividend of $3.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Occidental Petroleum Corporation pays out 2,369.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 401.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Occidental Petroleum Corporation and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Occidental Petroleum Corporation $11.45 billion $3.67 billion 497.92 Occidental Petroleum Corporation Competitors $1.40 billion $602.68 million 21.41

Occidental Petroleum Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Occidental Petroleum Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s rivals have a beta of 1.42, meaning that their average stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Occidental Petroleum Corporation rivals beat Occidental Petroleum Corporation on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (Occidental) is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company operates through three segments: oil and gas, chemical (OxyChem), and midstream and marketing. The oil and gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. The OxyChem segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyls. The midstream and marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide (CO2) and power. The Company also trades around its assets, including transportation and storage capacity. Additionally, the midstream and marketing segment invests in entities that conduct similar activities. Occidental’s domestic upstream oil and gas operations are located in New Mexico and Texas. Its international operations are located in Bolivia, Colombia, Oman, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.