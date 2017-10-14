Head-To-Head Survey: National Interstate (NATL) versus The Competition

National Interstate (NASDAQ: NATL) is one of 92 public companies in the “Property & Casualty Insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare National Interstate to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares National Interstate and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Interstate 5.91% 10.13% 1.94% National Interstate Competitors 9.71% 5.06% 2.62%

Dividends

National Interstate pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. National Interstate pays out 40.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Property & Casualty Insurance” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 26.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

National Interstate has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Interstate’s rivals have a beta of 0.93, suggesting that their average stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.9% of National Interstate shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of shares of all “Property & Casualty Insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of National Interstate shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Property & Casualty Insurance” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for National Interstate and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Interstate 0 0 0 0 N/A National Interstate Competitors 607 2246 2130 42 2.32

As a group, “Property & Casualty Insurance” companies have a potential downside of 0.41%. Given National Interstate’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe National Interstate has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares National Interstate and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio National Interstate N/A N/A 23.66 National Interstate Competitors $11.75 billion $2.00 billion 36.23

National Interstate’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than National Interstate. National Interstate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

National Interstate rivals beat National Interstate on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

National Interstate Company Profile

National Interstate Corporation and its subsidiaries operate as an insurance holding company that underwrites and sells traditional and alternative property and casualty insurance products to the passenger transportation, trucking and moving and storage industries, general commercial insurance to small businesses in Hawaii and Alaska and personal insurance to owners of recreational vehicles throughout the United States. The Company is a specialty property and casualty insurance company with a focus on the transportation industry. The Company operates through property and casualty insurance segment. The Company offers approximately 40 product lines in the specialty property and casualty insurance market, which it groups into approximately four general business components: alternative risk transfer (ART), transportation, specialty personal lines, and Hawaii and Alaska based on the class of business, insureds’ risk participation or geographic location.

