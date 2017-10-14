Head-To-Head Survey: BankFinancial Corporation (BFIN) & Guaranty Federal Bancshares (GFED)

BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ: BFIN) and Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

BankFinancial Corporation pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. BankFinancial Corporation pays out 57.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Guaranty Federal Bancshares pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Guaranty Federal Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

BankFinancial Corporation has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BankFinancial Corporation and Guaranty Federal Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BankFinancial Corporation $55.23 million 5.42 $8.98 million $0.49 33.31 Guaranty Federal Bancshares $25.85 million 3.73 $6.06 million $1.37 15.93

BankFinancial Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Guaranty Federal Bancshares. Guaranty Federal Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BankFinancial Corporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BankFinancial Corporation and Guaranty Federal Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BankFinancial Corporation 15.58% 4.55% 0.58% Guaranty Federal Bancshares 18.91% 8.51% 0.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BankFinancial Corporation and Guaranty Federal Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BankFinancial Corporation 0 1 1 0 2.50 Guaranty Federal Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

BankFinancial Corporation presently has a consensus target price of $16.88, indicating a potential upside of 3.40%. Given BankFinancial Corporation’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BankFinancial Corporation is more favorable than Guaranty Federal Bancshares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.4% of BankFinancial Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of BankFinancial Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BankFinancial Corporation beats Guaranty Federal Bancshares on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

BankFinancial Corporation Company Profile

BankFinancial Corporation is the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service, community-oriented national bank principally engaged in the business of commercial, family and personal banking. The Bank offers its customers a range of loan, deposit and other financial products and services through its full-service Illinois-based banking offices located in Cook, DuPage, Lake and Will Counties, and through its Internet branch, www.bankfinancial.com. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank had 19 full-service Illinois-based banking offices. The Bank also offers its customers a range of financial products and services that are related or ancillary to loans and deposits, including cash management, funds transfers, bill payment, and other online and mobile banking transactions, automated teller machines, safe deposit boxes, trust services, wealth management and general insurance agency services.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. is the savings and loan holding company for Guaranty Federal Savings Bank (the Bank). The Company operates through banking operation segment. The banking segment is engaged in the business of originating mortgage loans secured by one- to four-family residences, multi-family, construction, commercial and consumer loans. The Bank’s primary market areas are Greene and Christian Counties, which are in the southwestern corner of Missouri, and includes the cities of Springfield, Nixa and Ozark, and Missouri. The Bank’s loan portfolio consists of mortgage loans, including one- to four-family loans, multi-family loans, construction loans and commercial real estate loans; commercial business loans, and consumer loans. The Bank invests in mortgage-backed securities, the United States Government and federal agency securities, and other marketable securities. The Company owns Guaranty Statutory Trust I and Guaranty Statutory Trust II.

