Head to Head Contrast: Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) and Its Rivals

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Ground Freight & Logistics” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Union Pacific Corporation to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.4% of Union Pacific Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of shares of all “Ground Freight & Logistics” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Union Pacific Corporation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “Ground Freight & Logistics” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Union Pacific Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Union Pacific Corporation 21.79% 22.70% 8.05% Union Pacific Corporation Competitors 10.86% 15.03% 5.33%

Dividends

Union Pacific Corporation pays an annual dividend of $2.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Union Pacific Corporation pays out 43.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Ground Freight & Logistics” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 36.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Union Pacific Corporation has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Union Pacific Corporation has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Union Pacific Corporation’s rivals have a beta of 1.38, suggesting that their average stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Union Pacific Corporation and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Union Pacific Corporation 0 13 5 0 2.28 Union Pacific Corporation Competitors 183 1296 1799 70 2.52

Union Pacific Corporation currently has a consensus price target of $113.65, indicating a potential upside of 1.22%. As a group, “Ground Freight & Logistics” companies have a potential upside of 10.98%. Given Union Pacific Corporation’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Union Pacific Corporation has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Union Pacific Corporation and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Union Pacific Corporation $20.72 billion $9.80 billion 20.34 Union Pacific Corporation Competitors $5.92 billion $1.74 billion -4.44

Union Pacific Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Union Pacific Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Union Pacific Corporation beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Union Pacific Corporation Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business. Bulk traffic primarily consists of coal, grain, soda ash, ethanol, rock and crude oil shipped in unit trains-trains transporting a single commodity from one origin to one destination. Manifest traffic includes individual carload or less than train-load business involving commodities, such as lumber, paper, food and chemicals. The transportation of finished vehicles, auto parts, intermodal containers and truck trailers are included as part of its premium business. As of December 31, 2016, its network included 32,070 route miles, linking Pacific Coast and Gulf Coast ports with the Midwest and Eastern United States gateways.

