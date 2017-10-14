Head-To-Head Contrast: Model N (MODN) & Its Competitors

Model N (NYSE: MODN) is one of 97 publicly-traded companies in the “Enterprise Software” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Model N to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.9% of Model N shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of shares of all “Enterprise Software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of Model N shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of shares of all “Enterprise Software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Model N and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Model N -30.85% -52.59% -20.77% Model N Competitors -25.34% -211.44% -8.21%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Model N and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Model N $124.07 million -$29.98 million -10.78 Model N Competitors $1.27 billion $348.15 million 37.05

Model N’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Model N. Model N is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Model N has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Model N’s competitors have a beta of 1.13, meaning that their average share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Model N and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Model N 0 2 4 0 2.67 Model N Competitors 343 2044 3882 107 2.59

Model N presently has a consensus price target of $13.20, suggesting a potential downside of 9.28%. As a group, “Enterprise Software” companies have a potential upside of 2.66%. Given Model N’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Model N has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Model N competitors beat Model N on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc. is a provider of revenue management solutions for life science and technology companies. The Company’s solutions enable its customers to maximize revenues and reduce revenue compliance risk by transforming their revenue life cycle from a series of tactical, disjointed operations into a strategic end-to-end process. The Company’s solutions include Revenue Enterprise Cloud, Revenue Intelligence Cloud and Revvy Revenue Management. The Company provides solutions that span the organizational and operational boundaries of functions, such as sales, marketing and finance, and serve as a system of record for revenue management processes, including pricing, contracts, rebates, incentives and regulatory compliance. The Company’s application suites are designed to work with enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) applications. The Company also offers implementation services, managed services, strategic services and customer support.

