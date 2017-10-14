Head-To-Head Contrast: ImmunoGen (IMGN) versus OncoSec Medical (ONCS)

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ: IMGN) and OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.7% of ImmunoGen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of OncoSec Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of ImmunoGen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of OncoSec Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ImmunoGen and OncoSec Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoGen $83.41 million 6.41 -$69.45 million ($1.20) -4.97 OncoSec Medical N/A N/A -$21.73 million ($1.17) -1.12

OncoSec Medical has higher revenue, but lower earnings than ImmunoGen. ImmunoGen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OncoSec Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

ImmunoGen has a beta of 2.36, suggesting that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OncoSec Medical has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ImmunoGen and OncoSec Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoGen -117.80% N/A -52.58% OncoSec Medical N/A -101.45% -84.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ImmunoGen and OncoSec Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoGen 1 2 5 0 2.50 OncoSec Medical 0 0 5 0 3.00

ImmunoGen currently has a consensus target price of $8.05, suggesting a potential upside of 34.84%. OncoSec Medical has a consensus target price of $5.33, suggesting a potential upside of 307.12%. Given OncoSec Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OncoSec Medical is more favorable than ImmunoGen.

Summary

OncoSec Medical beats ImmunoGen on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops targeted cancer therapeutics using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The Company is engaged in the discovery of monoclonal antibody-based anticancer therapeutics. An ADC with the Company’s technology comprises an antibody that binds to a target found on tumor cells conjugated to one of its anti-cancer agents as a payload to kill the tumor cell once the ADC has bound to its target. Its product candidates include Mirvetuximab soravtansine; IMGN779; IMGN632; IMGN529, and Coltuximab ravtansine. Its portfolio is led by Mirvetuximab soravtansine, a first-in-class ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (Fra). Its FORWARD II consists of cohorts assessing Mirvetuximab soravtansine in combination with, in separate doublets, Avastin (bevacizumab), pegylated liposomal doxorubicin (PLD), and carboplatin. The Company has developed tubulin-acting maytansinoid payload agents, which include DM1 and DM4.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

OncoSec Medical Incorporated is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on designing, developing and commercializing gene therapies, therapeutics and medical approaches to stimulate an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, consists of a plasmid construct encoding the proinflammatory cytokine, IL-12, which is delivered into the tumor through in vivo electroporation. As of July 31, 2016, the Company was pursuing two Phase II trials: ImmunoPulse IL-12 monotherapy in patients with metastatic melanoma and ImmunoPulse IL-12 plus pembrolizumab in patients with advanced, metastatic melanoma. In addition, it is pursuing ImmunoPulse IL-12 monotherapy in patients with triple negative breast cancer. Its ImmunoPulse product candidates are based on its deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA)-based immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system, resulting in systemic anti-tumor immune responses.

