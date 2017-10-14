Head to Head Contrast: Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) and The Competition

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ: CSOD) is one of 24 public companies in the “Cloud Computing Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Cornerstone OnDemand to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.7% of Cornerstone OnDemand shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of shares of all “Cloud Computing Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of Cornerstone OnDemand shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of shares of all “Cloud Computing Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cornerstone OnDemand and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone OnDemand $445.02 million -$45.49 million -32.23 Cornerstone OnDemand Competitors $933.33 million $18.40 million -81.09

Cornerstone OnDemand’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cornerstone OnDemand. Cornerstone OnDemand is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Cornerstone OnDemand has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cornerstone OnDemand’s peers have a beta of 0.95, suggesting that their average share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cornerstone OnDemand and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cornerstone OnDemand 2 4 5 1 2.42 Cornerstone OnDemand Competitors 76 453 1483 40 2.72

Cornerstone OnDemand presently has a consensus target price of $43.45, suggesting a potential upside of 11.42%. As a group, “Cloud Computing Services” companies have a potential downside of 0.08%. Given Cornerstone OnDemand’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cornerstone OnDemand is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Cornerstone OnDemand and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone OnDemand -15.39% -182.51% -8.45% Cornerstone OnDemand Competitors -57.49% -45.40% -16.58%

Summary

Cornerstone OnDemand peers beat Cornerstone OnDemand on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is a cloud computing company. The Company provides learning and human capital management software, delivered as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). Its human capital management platform combines the talent management solutions with analytics and human resources (HR) administration solutions to enable organizations to manage the employee lifecycle. Its enterprise human capital management platform consists of four product suites: its Recruiting suite, which helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires and manage the entire recruiting process; its Learning suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs; its Performance suite, which provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, compensation management and succession planning, and HR Administration suite, which supports employee records administration, workforce planning and compliance reporting.

