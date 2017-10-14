Head-To-Head Contrast: Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) and Its Peers

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “E-commerce & Auction Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Alibaba Group Holding Limited to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a beta of 2.6, suggesting that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s peers have a beta of 1.53, suggesting that their average stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alibaba Group Holding Limited and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Alibaba Group Holding Limited $26.99 billion $11.17 billion 61.96 Alibaba Group Holding Limited Competitors $5.30 billion $868.94 million -27.14

Alibaba Group Holding Limited has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Alibaba Group Holding Limited is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Alibaba Group Holding Limited and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alibaba Group Holding Limited 28.77% 16.85% 10.63% Alibaba Group Holding Limited Competitors -1,537.80% -31.04% -7.18%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.4% of Alibaba Group Holding Limited shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of shares of all “E-commerce & Auction Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of Alibaba Group Holding Limited shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of shares of all “E-commerce & Auction Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Alibaba Group Holding Limited and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alibaba Group Holding Limited 1 1 31 1 2.94 Alibaba Group Holding Limited Competitors 87 682 1572 84 2.68

Alibaba Group Holding Limited presently has a consensus target price of $175.09, suggesting a potential downside of 1.88%. As a group, “E-commerce & Auction Services” companies have a potential upside of 18.16%. Given Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alibaba Group Holding Limited has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Alibaba Group Holding Limited beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in online and mobile commerce through offering of products, services and technology that enable merchants, brands and other businesses to transform the way they market, sell and operate in the People’s Republic of China (China) and internationally. Its businesses consist of core commerce, cloud computing, mobile media and entertainment, and other innovation initiatives. Through investee affiliates, it also participates in the logistics and local services sectors. Retail commerce in China operated by the Company includes the China online commerce destination (Taobao Marketplace); the China third-party platform for brands and retailers (Tmall), and the sales and marketing platform for flash sales (Juhuasuan). Wholesale commerce in China operated by the Company includes the China domestic wholesale marketplace (1688.com) and the wholesale marketplace for global trade (Alibaba.com).

