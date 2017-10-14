Head to Head Comparison: United States Cellular Corporation (USM) & The Competition

United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) is one of 36 public companies in the “Wireless Telecommunications Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare United States Cellular Corporation to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get United States Cellular Corporation alerts:

14.8% of United States Cellular Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of shares of all “Wireless Telecommunications Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of United States Cellular Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of shares of all “Wireless Telecommunications Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United States Cellular Corporation and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio United States Cellular Corporation $3.88 billion $625.00 million 63.02 United States Cellular Corporation Competitors $28.35 billion $8.31 billion 7.57

United States Cellular Corporation’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than United States Cellular Corporation. United States Cellular Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

United States Cellular Corporation has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United States Cellular Corporation’s peers have a beta of 0.78, meaning that their average stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares United States Cellular Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United States Cellular Corporation 1.26% 1.12% 0.58% United States Cellular Corporation Competitors -994.58% 4.47% -5.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for United States Cellular Corporation and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United States Cellular Corporation 1 2 0 0 1.67 United States Cellular Corporation Competitors 512 1575 1751 56 2.35

United States Cellular Corporation currently has a consensus price target of $35.50, indicating a potential downside of 2.87%. As a group, “Wireless Telecommunications Services” companies have a potential upside of 19.33%. Given United States Cellular Corporation’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe United States Cellular Corporation has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

United States Cellular Corporation peers beat United States Cellular Corporation on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

United States Cellular Corporation Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation (U.S. Cellular) is a provider of wireless telecommunication services. The Company’s wireless operating markets are in the United States. U.S. Cellular provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a range of demographic segments. The Company focuses on retail consumers, government and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as construction, retail, professional services and real estate. The Company offers a range of wireless devices, such as handsets, modems, mobile hotspots, home phones and tablets for use by its customers. U.S. Cellular offers wireless devices that are compatible with fourth generation long term evolution (4G LTE) and third generation (3G) networks. U.S. Cellular offers a range of accessories, such as carrying cases, hands-free devices, batteries, battery chargers, and memory cards to related consumer electronics, such as headphones, speakers and Bluetooth keyboards.

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.