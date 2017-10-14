Head-To-Head Comparison: Trimble Navigation (TRMB) vs. Its Competitors

Trimble Navigation (NASDAQ: TRMB) is one of 97 public companies in the “Enterprise Software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Trimble Navigation to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Trimble Navigation and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trimble Navigation 0 4 5 0 2.56 Trimble Navigation Competitors 343 2044 3882 107 2.59

Trimble Navigation currently has a consensus price target of $40.88, indicating a potential upside of 0.60%. As a group, “Enterprise Software” companies have a potential upside of 2.65%. Given Trimble Navigation’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Trimble Navigation has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Trimble Navigation has a beta of 2.3, indicating that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trimble Navigation’s peers have a beta of 1.13, indicating that their average stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Trimble Navigation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trimble Navigation 7.25% 12.71% 7.92% Trimble Navigation Competitors -25.11% -211.48% -8.23%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trimble Navigation and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Trimble Navigation $2.45 billion $429.60 million 58.88 Trimble Navigation Competitors $1.27 billion $348.15 million 37.05

Trimble Navigation has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Trimble Navigation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.9% of Trimble Navigation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of shares of all “Enterprise Software” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Trimble Navigation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of shares of all “Enterprise Software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Trimble Navigation beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Trimble Navigation Company Profile

Trimble Inc., formerly Trimble Navigation Limited, is engaged in providing technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to transform their work processes. The Company’s solutions are used across a range of industries, including agriculture, architecture, civil engineering, survey and land administration, construction, geospatial, government, natural resources, transportation and utilities. The Company’s business segments include Building and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resource and utilities and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves customers working in architecture, engineering, construction and operations and maintenance. The Geospatial segment primarily serves customers working in surveying, engineering, government and land management. The Resources and Utilities segment serves customers working in agriculture, forestry, and utilities. The Transportation segment serves customers working in transportation.

